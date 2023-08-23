Shelter Island Justice Court reports: Aug. 23, 2023

(Credit: Courtesy image)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on July 10, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Fernando Bailon, East Hampton, no safety glass in the vehicle; fined $25 plus $63 surcharge.

Matthew D. Cross, Brooklyn, speeding 38 mph in a 25-mph zone; $90 plus $93.

Francis L. Denicola, Southold, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree; $200 plus $93.

Poalacin Perez, Brooklyn, undersized scup; $25.

Robert A. Sloan, Shelter Island, vehicle equipment violation, reduced from stop sign violation, covering failure to keep right; $50 plus $63.

Ross Byrom, operating near bathers; $50.

A warrant was issued for Drew A. Cifarelli, failing to appear on speeding and unlicensed operation charges.

Deemed scofflaws were N.R. Bradley of Brooklyn for failure to appear on unlicensed driving and no stop lamps; Sergio L. Alvear Espejo, Southampton; cellphone use while driving.

Thirty-two cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar; 15 at the request of the court and 17 at the request of defendants or their attorneys.