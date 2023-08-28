A quacker jack of an event: Chamber of Commerce sponsors 12th annual Shelter Island Rubber Duck Race

Ready to race. Ducks not quite in a row, but ready to be set free in the waters of Chase Creek Sunday at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Rubber Duck Race. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

One of Shelter Island’s classic events of summer, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Duck Race, took place on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The beloved race is a fundraiser for the Chamber’s community events. Contestants sponsor a duck that they hope will swim to victory.

Following tradition, hundreds of ducks — 329 this year — were ceremoniously dumped from First Bridge by Ken Lewis into the placid waters of Chase Creek at 10:30 a.m.

The winners of the great race were:

Judy Merringer Cairo Torres Emily Miller

The Chamber would like to thank the town for permission to hold the race, Ken Lewis for launching the ducks, Announcer Will Dixon, Don D’Amato, Chris Herman, and Jose Fernandez.

All photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi.

On your mark …

Get set and go!

And they’re off — sort of.

Best seats in the house.

We have a winner!