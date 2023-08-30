Fair winds, cotton ball clouds, blue-sky afternoon for Menantic Yacht Club

Menantic Yacht Club racers waiting for the horn to start a race in West Neck Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 27. (Credit: Amy Cococcia)

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held six races Sunday afternoon with 25 sailors participating in steady 7-to-8-knot winds blowing from the east-northeast for an exciting afternoon in West Neck Harbor.

Just before the first race, the fleet was greeted by Scout, a 1930 mahogany-trimmed, 73-foot commuter yacht gliding through the Harbor without a trace of wake — a fine example of old-school piloting among the faint sounds of “Hotel California” bouncing between the anchored boats along Shell Beach.

Charlie Modica Jr. won the day by navigating a clockwise wind shift from center line to windward scoring four bullets. Charlie’s dad and uncle agreed following the race, “Charlie Jr. is really quick … yeah.” It was great to see Peter Beardsley return with a solid 2nd-place finish followed by Derek Webster in 3rd. PJ Patin was a close 4th with one bullet in the 4th race, tied with Paul Zinger who, through no fault of his own, had some difficulty in the 4th race.

Alicia Rojas, with a 6th-place finish on the day, offered a few pointers to Will Lehr as they were finishing the last race, recommending that next time he not give her an inch on the previous rounding. Not to worry, Will, politeness still counts for something. John Modica (7th) beat out brother Charlie (12th) even after detailed strategy discussions between races. Rachel Beardsley had a 4th and a 5th place finish in two races, finishing in 8th place for the day. Good job, Rachel — everyone knows all the Viper hoopla is just a warm-up for the real racing at MYC.

Doug Rose and Joan Butler each had solid finishes at 9th and 10th places respectively. Looking forward to next season, this was Doug’s last race of the year — everyone appreciates his trip from Virginia each week, with daughter Elsie on chase boat. Let’s hope Doug’s brother, Brandon, decides to give MYC a try next season. Denise Fenchel was back after a short holiday in North Carolina, finishing 13th for the day. Denise is having a terrific season; maybe her unique sail graphic provides inspiration.

Tom McMahon had a great day, placing better than his wife Linda Gibbs in two races. Way to go, Tom. Don’t worry, though, Linda recovered with a 5th place and two 7th place finishes after briefly misplacing her hat, and finished 11th overall. Kate Duff, George Zinger and Ellen Leonforte, clustered in mid-fleet, all sailed well. Ellen’s boat was outfitted with a 12-inch feather wind directional on top of her mast. In between races, Will asked George what happens to the protesting party when the protest fails. “Nothing” was George’s answer. If ever in doubt about a rule, ask George. Welcome back, Bill Martens, after a short hiatus.

Many thanks to Jonathan Brush for once again lending his boat for Race Committee. Charles Huschle returned to the fleet after a 40-year sabbatical. Hope to see you again, Charles. Jodi Sisley took advantage of the committee boat’s favored position and finished the 4th race with an 11th place. Well done, Jodi. Brett Mintz and Ed Kiaer, coming from a no-wind Etchells race the day before, both had a good day. Brett is breaking in a “new” Sunfish that had been outfitted with not just a cunningham but an outhaul to boot.

Many thanks to Dave Daly and Betty Bishop on mark boat, especially for suggesting to a group of pleasure-boaters swimming within the race course to kindly relocate or the Club would declare their float as the weather mark. As always, many thanks to Betsy Colby, Amy Cococcia and Marian Thomsen on Race Committee, not to mention Marian’s deviled eggs for a snack. Thanks also to chase boat volunteers Ben Gonzalez, Melanie Coronetz, Susie Massie and Elsie Rose using Matt Fox’s boat. Job well done, all.

As a reminder, trophies awarded last year should be brought to Colbys’ for the award banquet next Sunday, as well as your favorite side dishes and desserts. Also, we need a good turnout Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for the MYC annual meeting being held at Tom and Linda’s house at 26 East Brander. Voting for officers and other important MYC business will be discussed.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket. Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the chase boats. You can get more information about the MYC at the MYC website: MenanticYC.com, MYC Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected]. Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Contact Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 or at [email protected] to reserve your boat.

See you on the water.

Results: Pts. Place

Charlie Modica Jr. 8 1

Peter Beardsley 25 2

Derek Webster 30 3

PJ Patin 39 4

Paul Zinger 39 5

Alicia Rojas 49 6

John Modica 53 7

Rachel Beardsley 54 8

Doug Rose 55 9

Joan Butler 57 10

Linda Gibbs 71 11

Charlie Modica Sr. 75 12

Denise Fenchell 92 13

Kate Duff 92 14

George Zinger 94 15

Ellen Leonforte 98 16

John Colby 9 17

Bill Martens 101 18

Charles Huschle 107 19

Ed Kiaer 109 20

Jonathan Brush 109 21

Will Lehr 112 22

Tom McMahon 116 23

Jodi Sisley 124 24

Brett Mintz 143 25