Lipsytes, father and son, to headline Library event at the Ram’s Head Sunday

Bob Lipsyte will interview his son Sam, an acclaimed novelist, on his newest book. (Credit: Julie Lane)

If the stiff and salty brew that we’ve come to love as the Codger’s column is your cup of tea, you can get a double shot of Lipsyte at the Shelter Island Public Library’s annual Book and Author Luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Ram’s Head Inn.

The questions will be posed by Codger Robert Lipsyte — the renowned journalist with a national reputation — to his novelist son Sam, especially focusing on his hit “No One Left to Come Looking for You.”

Published in 2022, the book is described as a “page-turning suspense novel that also serves as a love letter to a bygone era of a New York City where young artists could still afford to chase their dreams.”

The authors, who each have written popular books and stories, will discuss the writing life and their work. Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased at the website, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.