Daily Update: The Reporter gets a lesson in fencing; ‘Over the Hill Softball Game’ on deck
Here are the headlines for Monday, September 18, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Sword play in the sunshine: The Reporter gets a lesson in fencing
Shelter Island ‘Over the Hill Softball Game’ on deck: Players welcome
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Documentary filmmakers want to tell the story of Plum Island
Life Lessons from Peconic Landing: Katherine Bach
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead struggling to attract marijuana shops
Coastal Cleanup Day postponed until Sept. 23
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Apple picking at Woodside Orchards
SOUTHFORKER
Cristina Peffer designs absolutely dreamy digs
Four hands on deck! A R.Aire mash-up of Greece and Spain
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
