Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library: Life-altering Poetry

From modest childhood rhymes to erudite metaphysics of T.S. Eliot’s “Wasteland” or “Four Quartets,” the life-altering power of poetry has fascinated poets and poetry lovers across time and place.

On Sept. 29, Shelter Island’s own Virginia Walker brings this compelling subject to Friday Night Dialogues at the Library with, “How has Writing Poetry Altered Your Life,” at 7 p.m. over Zoom. Visit silibrary.org to register.

The third in a series of questions posed to poets by Ms. Walker, curator of the program, will feature three distinguished poets — Gladys Henderson, Isabel Stevenson, and Pauline Yeats — who will join her to explore this subject and answer the question with their own poetry and life experiences.

Each is an acclaimed poet — Ms. Henderson is the Suffolk County Poet Laureate and author of “Eclipse of Heaven;” Isabel Stevenson is also a chronicler of the Sixties; and Pauline Yeats is a designer as well as a poet.

Virginia Walker, in addition to acting as facilitator for the Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, has curated popular webinars on poets and poetry for the Shelter Island Library. She is the co-author, along with Michael Walsh, of “Neuron Mirror”, which raised over $10,700 for the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research. Ms. Walker Holds a Ph.D. and taught writing and literature courses at New England and Long Island colleges. Her poems have appeared in many publications.

Contact Ms. Walker at [email protected].