Shelter Island Justice Court reports: Sept. 26, 2023

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Aug. 7, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Can Aydoner, parking violation, fined $25 plus $25.

Atlas B. Christianson, parking, reduced from speeding, $100 plus $25.

Michael L. Colon, parking, reduced from speeding, $150 plus $25.

Melecio de la Cruz Mayen, seat belt, $50 plus $93.

Chekechea C. Green, aggravated harassment 2nd degree, no fine/surcharge.

Krenar Kamberi, parking, $100 plus $25.

Mark Keerans, turn signal, covering registration suspension and unlicensed operation, $75 plus $93.

Mitchell P. Kornhaber, speeding, covering first offense driving while intoxicated, $135 plus $93.

Joseph P. Lupo, driving while intoxicated, covering speed, stop sign, lane violations, $300 plus $260.

Chiqui O. Matther, parking, reduced from speeding, $100 plus $25.

Justin P. Ouellette, parking, covering inspection and registration, $75 plus $25.

Tibor Wertheim, reckless operation of a vessel, $125.

Robert R. Wieczorek, parking, reduced from turn signal, $75 plus $25.

Twelve cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar at the request of defendants or their attorneys.

Two cases were transferred to another court.