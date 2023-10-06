Planning, ZBA, dock permit fees to rise

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Town Board members agreed at Tuesday’s work session that fees for some services are too low, with some not changed for more than 10 years. But they postponed any action, pending answers to many questions about what a new fee structure would cover for the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and dock permits.

Although Town Attorney Stephen Kiely had some recommendations and data on fees charged by neighboring municipalities, he, too, agreed there were questions he couldn’t answer that would need to be addressed by others.

Noting that he is not the attorney for the Planning Board, he said Ian McDonald, the chairman of that group, should be invited to address a fee structure that basically called for an across-the-board 10% increase, and would raise action on wetlands applications from $250 to $750.

He called the 10% hike “a minor increase.”

As for the dock fees, since 2012, the fee has been $250 for new construction, while Southold charges $1,250 for its dock permit filings. There were several questions pertaining to other fees, such as floats and pilings. Those, too, need further discussion.

All agreed they shouldn’t be influenced by fees charged in the Hamptons where many residents have higher incomes.