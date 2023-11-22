Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 21. 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 6, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Ingrid Brownyard to Christopher & Kimberly Horton, 2 Linda Road (700-23-3-10) (R) $999,999

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Estate of Jean Brechter to Remco & Donna VanWeeren, 10 Pennys Path (700-17-2-48) (R) $1,300,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Carol Rowe Trust to Bruce Harrington, 1884 Sound Avenue (600-39-1-17) (R) $550,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Robert Edmund to 27 Waves LLC, 27 Commerce Drive (600-101-1-10.006) (C) $775,000

• Marlene Romanchuk to Benigno & Victoria Mayen, 166 Southfield Road (600-79-1-15.028) (R) $575,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to Susan Galligan, 400 Griffing Street (1000-102-5-9.010) (R) $1,699,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• John & Paul Bliss to Peter & Donna Ruttura, 900 Sound Drive (1000-33-4-4) (V) $1,875,000

• Estate of Peter Clark to ANVK NY Holdings LLC, 318 North Street, (1001-2-4-26) (R) $350,000

• June Webb & Estate of Lynne Webb to June Webb & Ryan Burgos, 630 Sound Road, (1000-35-1-13) (R) $337,500

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Charles Meara & Jeanne Jarvas-Meara to Cynthia Roberto, 15 Simeon Road (600-8-5-3) (R) $1,199,000

• Tanya & William Leonardi to Alexander Panagakos & Amanda Barcia, 133 Manor Lane (600-68-2-16.011) (R) $856,500

• FHP Enterprises Inc to William Leonardi, 66 Street Marys Drive (600-69-3-43) (V) $365,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Danielle & Joseph Ortiz to The Laurel House 650 LLC, 650 Eagle Nest Court (1000-127-9-6) (R) $1,275,000

• Eileen Cox & Erik Olson to Jesse Vanduzer, 1325 Wells Road (1000-126-8-26) (R) $640,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• N & L Properties LP to Crossroads Atlantic LLC, 2045 Sound Avenue (1000-120-2-4) (V) $2,500,000

• Lynn & Michael Ruder to Debra Kirkland, 2275 Deep Hole Drive (1000-115-14-14) (R) $975,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Bluebird North Fork LLC to Stefania & Michael Bopp, 16615 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-117-8-2) (R) $2,220,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Mimi & Jenna Capital Partners LLC to Joseph & Melinda LaMantia, 63 Heritage Lane (600-86-2-5.012) (R) $995,000

• Neil & Ruth Iorio to Anthony Addeo, 302 Sandpiper Drive (600-4-4-11) (R) $800,000

• Sharon Kaynan Trust to Louis & Lucy Cirocco, 4103 Saint Andrews Avenue (600-64.02-1-81) (R) $456,000

• Adele Marlow Trust to Mary Ostensen & Danielle Norwood, 2704 Amen Corner (600-64.01-1-56.001) (R) $430,000

• Donna Kalinowska to Sophia Cicilloni, 603 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-23) (R) $425,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Elizabeth & Kenneth McCulloch to Joseph Buczek & Christina Spornberger, 1605 North Parish Drive (1000-71-1-15) (R) $3,100,000

• Angela O’Riley to Tamara & Martin Coudurier, 600 Corey Creek Lane (1000-78-4-10) (R) $756,000

• William & Pura Capone to Allison Spinelli & Danielle Finne 57635 Route 25 (1000-63-3-23) (R) $700,000

• Beta II LLC to Twin Barns LLC, 610 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.010) (V) $525,000

• Danica Codan to Danica Codan & Otavio Vozila, 955 Maier Place (1000-55-6-16) (V) $100,000

• Estate of Madeline Armstrong to Scott Kruk, 2390 Mill Creek Drive (1000-51-6-4) (V) $75,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)