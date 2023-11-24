Shelter Island artist Margaret Garrett’s exhibition opens next week

Margaret Garrett’s work, “Shimmy,” 2023, Acrylic on Linen, 41” x 29.” (Credit: Gary Mamay)

Island artist Margaret Garrett will have her second solo exhibition at Planthouse, 55 West 28th Street in Manhattan, opening on Thursday, Nov. 30 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibition of new paintings and works on paper is titled “The Still Point,” referring to a T.S. Eliot quote: “ … at the still point, there the dance is.”

Ms. Garrett’s work includes painting, printmaking, collage, dance, and video work. Much of her art is inspired by her background as a dancer with the Pennsylvania and Cleveland Ballet companies.

“When I begin working on a new piece, I see the paper or canvas as an empty stage and the line as movement: texture, form, the way that colors interact are all different manifestations of motion and energy,” she said.

These new works, all created in 2023, continue the artist’s exploration of translating movement and music into two-dimensional abstract compositions.

The exhibition will be on until Jan. 13, 2024.