Shelter Island Christmas tree and  Menorah to be lit

Last year’s Christmas tree in front of Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Holiday lights will brighten the Island’s dark December skies with two annual events slated in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas tree will be lit at 5 p.m. in front of the Shelter Island Police Headquarters, along with music and caroling.

Hot chocolate and homemade cookies will be served afterward at the Community Center and children can have photos taken with Santa Claus.

Rabbi Berel Lerman lights the Menorah at the traditional ceremony in the Center last December. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

The lighting of the Menorah to begin the celebration of Chanukah will be held in front of Police Headquarters on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Center for Jewish Life of Sag Harbor.