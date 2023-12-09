Eat in, take out on Shelter Island for the holidays: Restaurateurs, caterers say order early

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Shelter Island doesn’t close down after Labor Day. But by the December holidays, many of its restaurants aren’t open. Still, there are several promising fine holiday meals for those who prefer not to cook at home.

Whether it’s reservations for a full meal or catered items for your own celebration, all are asking that you call as early as possible to ensure your needs can be accommodated.

The Chequit – 631-749-0018 – will be serving for the holidays but its special menu is still in development, according to Hayden Soloviev. The Chequit will be serving during its regular business hours through the holidays with lunch on Saturdays and Sundays and dinner Thursdays through Sunday; closed Christmas Day.

Ram’s Head Inn – 631-749-0811 – will be offering special menus for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day brunch. The restaurant won’t be serving on Christmas Day.

On New Year’s Day brunch features assorted pastries, muffins and quiches; a smoked salmon platter; biscuits with sausage gravy; shrimp and grits; applewood smoked bacon and breakfast sausage; hash browns; duck confit; hash browns; french toast; vegetable frittatas; scrambled eggs; and seasonal fruit salad. Finish it off with mini apple pies, key lime tarts, assorted cookies and brownies.

Vine Street Café – 631-749-3210 – will be serving on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but closing Christmas Day. VSC will offer daily menu additions from Eve-To-Eve including chateaubriand for two with truffle mushroom sauce and lobster bouillabaisse with rouille and bruschetta.

But even before the holidays are in full swing, the Café holds its Hot Cocoa Event and annual Little-Spoons Wreath building workshop. On Dec. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. the outdoor event will feature complimentary cocoa and free popcorn thanks to sponsor, The VSC Market. S’more kits and winter cocktails will be sold and owner Lisa Murphy Harwood said there’s something for people of all ages.

All are invited to seize a photo op with a special guest from the North Pole. There will be a prize for the best ugly holiday sweater, too. To join Little Spoon’s wreath-building workshop — email [email protected] for workshop tickets.

Others are ready to cater part or all of your holiday meals. Among them are:

IGA Supermarket – 631-749-0382 – will provide special platters of your choosing and can include antipasto, cold cuts, heroes and other deli items, but for special platters, get your orders in early.

Kyle’s – 631-749-0579 – will offer appetizers, soups, side dishes and desserts for your Christmas meal. Be prepared to place orders by Dec. 9 for pickup on Dec. 22 between noon and 2 p.m. Appetizers include mini-beef wellingtons, Pastrami Reuben eggrolls, crab bake poppers and dates filled with goat cheese.

Kyle will be cooking up butternut squash, and side dishes include, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, sausage, apple and sage stuffing, brussel sprouts, chipotle cranberry relish, gravy and Parker House rolls. For dessert, choose among apple crumb, pecan pie, flourless chocolate cake and boûche de Noël.

Marie Eiffel – 631-749-0003 – says she and her crew will prepare whatever people want for the holidays and she has already begun taking orders.

Count on her for turkey, prime rib or other roasts or Peking duck and duck confit. She’ll also be offering a praline buche that has proved to be a favorite.

Stars Café – 631-749-5345 – is ready to offer an array of holiday treats to augment your celebrations. Lydia Martinez Majdišová asks that you call in your orders for custom items by Friday, Dec. 15, although some general items will be available at Stars up to the last minute for those who fail to get in their orders ahead of time. She has already started baking gingerbread and shortbread cookies and will be baking mixed platters of Christmas cookies. Want mince pie or a Christmas yule log? Get those orders in for those and other custom items as soon as possible, she said.

Stars has also produced a massive batch of jams, including blackberry basil jam and it’s also providing stocking stuffers in its mini market.

And don’t forget your furry family members as Stars has a new line of dog treats.