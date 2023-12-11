Recognizing 34 years of service to Shelter Island

(Credit: Jim Colligan)

Shelter Island Highway Superintendent and Commissioner of Public Works Brian Sherman, above, speaking to a gathering in his honor at the Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Mr. Sherman is retiring after 34 years with the department.

Speakers praised Mr. Sherman’s commitment to the department’s employees and helping keep Island residents safe.

He was given a plaque noting his career, which started as a laborer in 1989 and included all aspects of the department, culminating in his election as superintendent and commissioner in 2019.

The plaque recognized his “outstanding service to the Shelter Island community,” and that he “led by example and was an advocate of teamwork.”