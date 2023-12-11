Town sets public hearings on dock and house moratoriums: Hearing set for baymen protections

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Town Board set the agenda for the Dec. 12 regular meeting with several critical public hearings. Action in scheduling the hearings came at the Nov. 29 regular meeting.

The public hearing to extend the moratorium on construction of houses exceeding the 5,999 square feet of living space allowed by code will be discussed Dec. 12 with the Town Board calling for an additional six months to allow time for completing the Comprehensive Plan and allowing time for zoning changes in line with maintaining the character of Island neighborhoods.

Following the hearing, Town officials will propose the extension to the Suffolk County Planning Commission that approved the initial six-month moratorium. The County Commission had approved an initial six months. But even if its members turn down the extension, the Town Board can override that rejection by a two thirds vote, instead of a simple majority.

Dock moratorium

A second public hearing is slated for Dec. 12 to establish a six-month moratorium on construction of new docks.

The ban wouldn’t stop replacing docks that might be damaged by a storm and need to be rebuilt. But members of the Waterways Management Advisory Council and many town residents have asked for time to examine provisions for new docks with an understanding that as many as 400 could be built if every eligible applicant were to file an application for a dock.

The aim is to ensure applications that are filed after such a moratorium can be vetted so they wouldn’t cause environmental harm and would be appropriately sited in locations where they would not have a negative impact to enjoyment of the water by residents and guests.

Protection of residential commercial baymen

A third public hearing resulted from a request from local baymen to see implementation of a commercial shellfish permit that would protect those Islanders who make their living from surrounding waters. Other area towns have such permits.

It proposes to limit taking shellfish from local waters unless an individual can show he or she has been a resident or taxpayer for at least 12 years and has obtained the necessary permit and any other necessary permits for such activities.

Support of PEP

Another hearing will deal with using funds from the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board (WQI) to pay $11,900 dues to participate in the Peconic Estuary Partnership. WQI money comes from a percentage of Community Preservation Funds that those buying property in the town pay as a tax on their purchases.

Full resolutions that will be subject to comments at the public hearings are available on the town website at shelterislandtown.us under the meetings tab. They are listed in their entirety on the Nov. 29 agenda at which the hearing times were set.