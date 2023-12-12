Where in the world were the Shelter Island students?

(Courtesy photo)

Spotted in Florida in early November with their copy of the Reporter, members of the class of 2027 and 2028 and their chaperons, above, traveled to participate in the Imagination Campus Physics Seminar at Disney World.

They would like to thank the Shelter Island Fire Department, Eel Town Oysters, Shelter Island PBA, Shelter Island Lions Club, Doelger Law and McAnaney & McAnaney for outfitting them in matching T-shirts for each day of the trip.

They also thanked the community, who participated in their fundraiser sales and car washes, and Shelter Island Environmental for a very generous donation to support their trip.