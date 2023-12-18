Daily Update: Coastal flooding, heavy rain and high winds through Monday afternoon
Here are the headlines for December 18, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Weather Service: Coastal flooding, heavy rain and high winds through Monday afternoon
County rejects Shelter Island’s terms for house moratorium: Would give 3 but not 6 more months
Never to be forgotten: Island faith leaders on their most memorable Christmases
Tea and Tree event at Sylvester Manor rescheduled, new date
Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: The question of docks
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Saluting Mark Haubner, a dedicated volunteer in the season of giving
Blotters: Multiple thefts reported at Tanger Outlet stores
Editorial: People who power small businesses are leaving N.Y.
Letters to the Editor: She deserves the presumption of innocence
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork to Gigi: Please come home for Christmas
Porters boys and girls squads headed to Nassau Coliseum
Letters to the Editor: Coyotes might help our environment
Editorial: People who power small businesses are leaving N.Y.
Sports Round Up: Dec. 16, 2023
Blotter: Compost fire reported and extinguished on Fishers Island
NORTHFORKER
Made from Scratch: The culinary journey of chef Rosa Ross
Have a Ball! Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Holiday Pop! Celebrate the winter season with stellar Long Island sparkling — for every kind of sipper
Local musicians pay tribute, holiday style, to legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
