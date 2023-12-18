Daily Update: Coastal flooding, heavy rain and high winds through Monday afternoon

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for December 18, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Weather Service: Coastal flooding, heavy rain and high winds through Monday afternoon

County rejects Shelter Island’s terms for house moratorium: Would give 3 but not 6 more months

Never to be forgotten: Island faith leaders on their most memorable Christmases

Tea and Tree event at Sylvester Manor rescheduled, new date

Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: The question of docks

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Saluting Mark Haubner, a dedicated volunteer in the season of giving

Blotters: Multiple thefts reported at Tanger Outlet stores

Editorial: People who power small businesses are leaving N.Y.

Letters to the Editor: She deserves the presumption of innocence

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork to Gigi: Please come home for Christmas

Porters boys and girls squads headed to Nassau Coliseum

Letters to the Editor: Coyotes might help our environment

Editorial: People who power small businesses are leaving N.Y.

Sports Round Up: Dec. 16, 2023

Blotter: Compost fire reported and extinguished on Fishers Island

NORTHFORKER

Made from Scratch: The culinary journey of chef Rosa Ross

Have a Ball! Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Holiday Pop! Celebrate the winter season with stellar Long Island sparkling — for every kind of sipper

Local musicians pay tribute, holiday style, to legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett

