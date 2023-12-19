Movies Across the Moat: Free holiday shows in Greenport

(Courtesy image)

The North Fork Arts Center is hosting three free screenings of beloved holiday movies as a way of saying, “Thank you,” to the community for their support in helping Greenport’s vintage movie theater launch its next act.

On Thursday and Friday, Dec. 28 and 29, at 7 p.m. “Elf” will be shown, followed by a Q&A with special guest producer Todd Komarnicki, who is also the writer of “Sully,” on both nights.

The public is also invited to attend on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the iconic story of a Christmas in a small town. The committee steering the new North Fork Arts Center describes it as “a film that embodies the spirit of this mission and the bond between NFAC and the community.”

The Center was made possible when the Greenport Theatre’s owner, Josh Sapan, turned it over to a new nonprofit led by Tony Spiridakis, which will oversee a multi-faceted arts center that reflects and works with the local community to deliver educational and entertaining cultural programs.

“This is a dream come true for our community, and the legacy of this incredible gift will live on for generations,” Mr. Spiridakis said, announcing that the center will be renamed the Sapan Greenport Theatre to acknowledge the generous gift.

From January to November, over $1 million in donations also came in from nearly 600 individuals, each of whom will be honored on a “Founding Members Wall” inside the theater. Anyone making a donation by midnight Dec. 31 will be added as a NFAC Founder.

After the holiday screenings, the theatre will temporarily close its doors once again to undertake renovations. Visit northfork-artscenter.org to learn more.