The Shelter Island Messiah Sing returns: All invited to join

In a tradition celebrated each January on the first Sunday after Epiphany, the Shelter Island Community Chorus invites one and all to the Sixth Annual Handel’s Messiah Sing, on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Ferry Road.

The Messiah Sing honors the late Jack Monaghan, who founded this joyous tradition.

The 2024 Messiah Sing will include eleven choruses and a number of solos, led by conductor Suzanne Nicoletti, and accompanied by Linda Betjeman and Phyllis Power on four-hand piano, with organ for the Hallelujah Chorus.

Choristers are encouraged to bring their own scores, Schirmer Edition preferred; a limited number of scores will be available.

East End singers, audience, and children of all ages are most welcome to attend this free event. A donation at the door would be appreciated. A reception with light refreshments will follow in the Church’s Fellowship Hall.

Start off 2024 on a high note with this glorious music: come and enjoy the community of fellow music lovers.

For more information, contact Peter Vielbig by cellphone: 609-306-1114, or email: [email protected].