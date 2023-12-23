Shelter Island Justice Court reports: Dec. 23, 2023

Shelter Island Justice Court. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Dec. 18, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Ryan M. Bruno, inadequate or no stop lamps, fined $100 plus $63.

Brian W. McGinness, pedestrian violations(2), $75 and $100.

Jorge Ramirez Perez, no safety glass, $100 plus $63.

Dawn Pepitone, dog violation, $25.

Seven cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar, six at the request of defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.