Killer Bees sting Shelter Islanders

Harrison Clark, left, sets a screen to give teammate, Hayden Davidson a clear shot. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

The Shelter Island School boys varsity basketball team hosted Bridgehampton on Jan. 10.

The game had originally been scheduled for the day before, but was rescheduled due to extreme high tides and the difficulty of a school bus to negotiate the ferry ramps.

The Killer Bees lived up to its name by posting a 73-39 win over the Islanders.

Freshman Evan Weslek hit a 3-pointer and made one of two free throws to give the Islanders an 11-10 advantage in the opening quarter.

The Islanders enjoyed an excellent 1st quarter overall, but Bridgehampton made a run and took a slim 2-point lead, 15-13 by the end of the opening quarter.

Leo Dougherty playing strong defense. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

The Bees got busy in the 2nd quarter by turning up the defense and creating some turnovers that resulted in fast break opportunities. They utilized a 1-2-2 press, placing more pressure on the ball in the back court. The Killer Bees enjoyed a 34-21 halftime lead.

Unfortunately, the game was decided in the 3rd period as the Killer Bees went on a run, outscoring the Islanders 23-8. Bridgehampton was dominant at both ends of the court, scoring from outside and inside the paint.

During the final quarter, the Islanders regained some momentum, which resulted in a competitive stretch, but the Killer Bees are a quicker, more athletic and a more talented team.

It should be noted that Bridgehampton started four sophomores and only one senior. This will be a talented team in the future and may regain the championship caliber that they had enjoyed for decades.

The Bees were led by Jai Feaster with a game high 29 points, and Alex Davis with 26 points, which accounted for 55 of the team’s 73 points.

Freshman Evan Weslek led the Islanders with 18 points. Hayden Davidson (6 pts.), Harrison Weslek (6 pts.), Jose Frausto (6 pts.) and Nathan Sanwald (3 pts.), combined for the remaining 21 team points.