Shelter Island School basketball report: Host Southold this afternoon

It’s not always the tallest who wins the opening tipoff. Shelter Island’s Harrison Weslek outjumps Ross School’s 6’7” Henry Tietz, then gets the ball back for a successful 3-point shot to begin the scoring in the Islanders’ home game Monday night. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

The boys junior varsity and varsity teams traveled to Greenport on Friday night, Jan 19.

The JV team, down at halftime, came back strong in the 2nd half, closing the gap but time wasn’t on their side, and they lost 40-32. Freshman Kaden Gibbs scored all 20 of his points in the 2nd half to help bring the Islander’s back in this game.

The varsity had difficulty breaking the Porter’s full court press, digging themselves a big hole early in this contest, trailing by a sizable margin at half time.

The Porters ended up winning the game by a score of 71-40. Evan Weslek (22 points) and Harrison Weslek (12 points) combined for 34 of the team’s 40 points.

The Islander’s then hosted The Ross School, on Monday night, Jan. 22. The Ravens were successful, avenging last week’s loss to the Islanders, by posting a 52-36 win. The Ravens were led by 6’7” Henry Tietz, who scored a game-high 22 points, including 10 field goals from the low post position.

Team/School spirit in action. Shelter Island School cheerleaders at the start of the game against Ross Monday night. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

Evan Weslek (18 pts.) and Harrison Weslek (13 pts.) combined for 31 of the Islanders 36 points. The major weakness for the Islander offense was poor shot selection, mainly relying on too many 3-point shots and failure to drive the ball to the basket.

The other was poor defense at critical times, especially on the Raven’s big man, Tietz, who dominated the game inside, especially in the pivotal 4th quarter.

The Islander’s will be hosting the Settlers from Southold tonight, Wednesday, January 24 with an amended JV starting time at 4:30 p.m. and varsity game at 6:15 p.m.

Island Sports Home Schedule

Jan. 26, 6:15 p.m. — Varsity boys basketball * Bridgehampton at Shelter Island

Jan. 26, 4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls basketball * East Hampton at Shelter Island

Jan. 29, 4 p.m. — Varsity girls basketball * Pierson/BH at Shelter Island