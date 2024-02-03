Shelter Island By the Numbers: Feb. 3, 2024

(Courtesy photo)

7

Year veteran of the Shelter Island Police Department Glenn Kehl is Officer of the Year, honored, in part, for his work with the East End Drug Task Force in arrests in a major case

30

States, with New York the latest, that have enacted legislation requiring companies to comply with the ‘Right to Repair’ laws, releasing information and materials needed to repair their products

1980

The year Bill Meringer started to document the history of local homes for the Shelter Island Historical Society

8-14

Year olds will have an opportunity to participate in a Sylvester Manor STEM — Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — program this summer led by science teacher Robin Lewis

1,000

Dollars will go to the winner of the Third Annual Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant contest with entries due by March 15

18 of 26

Free throws hit the mark by the Islanders varsity boys basketball team in its Jan. 26 game against the Bridgehampton Killer Bees