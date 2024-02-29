Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Feb. 29, 2024

(Reporter file photo)

GOP responds

To the Editor:

A coordinated effort came to a head on Monday’s Town Board vote to subvert the will of Islanders who desire a fully functioning and representative government.

There is too much work to be done to leave the fifth Board seat empty until January 2025. If a special election were held, and a Democrat won, then so be it, at least Islanders could’ve exercised their voice in a transparent process.

The decision to leave the seat empty is a political calculation made by the splinter Democratic Party group who feel protecting the agenda of their big money donors is paramount to the needs of all Islanders.

We stated during the last election cycle that large amounts of money supporting an agenda that benefits the few has corrupted the process, and we’re watching our fears come to fruition. Their candidate in November will be supported by the same large donors and associations with the same 20 members.

The fact that two sitting Board members publicly stated that it would cost the Island taxpayers $30,000 for a special election shows one of two things: A purposeful distortion of the facts to protect their political agenda with scare tactics, or total ignorance of the facts that impacted their vote.

The new “argument” being spread is a special election would somehow lead to voter suppression. Again, they are choosing to ignore facts. A special election must be called within 90 days of a seat being vacated. This is the law; it is not something Shelter Island invented to suppress voters.

Their only plan until next January is to obstruct and obfuscate the work on the issues until their candidate is elected. They do not want compromise.

Can anybody with a straight face say that this is making a Better Island For All?

GARY BLADOS, Chairman,Shelter Island Republican Committee

A message for Dems

To the Editor:

A special message for Shelter Island Democrats and the Island: The candidate petitioning process began Wednesday, Feb. 27. There is a misinformation being sent. I have not stepped down as Democratic leader.

That is false. I took a brief leave of absence after Bob’s fall until Jan. 1.

I’d like to personally ask that you sign the Shelter Island Democratic Committee petitions printed as follows:

If you reside in ED #1, John C. Cronin, Jr.; and Glenn W. Waddington.

If you reside in ED #2, Catherine F. Brigham and Susan L. Jones.

If you reside in ED #3, Heather L. Reylek and Robert F. Reylek.

If you reside in ED #4, Barrie E. Silver and Katherine A. Doroski.

This past year was unusual and divisive. There will almost certainly be a challenge to your entire Shelter Island Committee, the official Shelter Island Democratic Committee, which has worked very hard over the years to support our core democratic values and built up our enrollment.

Signatures can only be from the Election District in which you are enrolled. If indeed, the committee is challenged with other petitions, it will trigger a primary in June, by specific Election Districts. This is a critical election year on all levels; from local to national.

Democrats can not afford to have internal divisions. By signing a petition, you are not voting. You are only facilitating that those names appear on a ballot under New York State election law.

I appreciate in advance your support.

HEATHER REYLEK, Shelter Island Democratic Chair

What readers need

To the Editor:

In her “On the Beat” column last week, Julie Lane took the risky step of floating innuendos and selective anecdotes to further muddy the discussions regarding filling an unexpired term on the Town Board. Is this what we should expect from a journalist who is responsible for covering Town Hall news fairly and accurately?

I know how difficult it can be to cover a community you are invested in. It can be tempting to cast journalistic ethics to the wind when issues strike a nerve. But when journalists believe the opinion pages give them license to say what they want about the issues they cover they betray their readers and their profession. Opinions are easy. Solid journalism is work.

What readers need and deserve from Ms. Lane are full, fair and contextual stories about Island issues and events, not one-off opinions.

MARY FRAN GLEASON, Shelter Island

Who benefits?

To the Editor:

“I don’t engage in conspiracy theories and don’t encourage others to do so. But …”

I’m relieved that this comment was in Julie Lane’s personal column and not her town coverage. Clearly, she’s “heard” something. Thank heavens, she’s too “responsible” to spread these theories. Instead, she just hints, and lets everyone wonder what rumors she’s carrying with her as she goes about her unbiased town reporting.

We’d all be better off if she’d just come clean and not leave us hanging. If I were the Republicans, though, I’d watch out. This stalemate certainly isn’t benefiting the Democrats (see last week’s coverage), so it must be benefiting someone else. Hmmm.

That said, I’d like to remind everyone at the Reporter that four people voted on someone to fill the vacancy. Albert and Ben possibly voting for someone other than Amber and Meg only indicates that they were looking for a person with a similar approach (as are the Republicans), or at least moderately neutral. Why only Democratic and not Republican intransigence is called into question escapes me.

The “Interviews” article’s reporting relies on “impressions” and “feelings.” Maybe Albert and Ben wanted to maintain a neutral stance as they listened to what people said. Maybe they just aren’t note takers. Maybe, if we could be privy to the actual votes, we might change our impressions and even those pesky theories.

Conspiracy theories aside, we all want the same things: affordable housing, clean water, preserving Island character, etc. The difference is how we get there, and those differences are why people voted for different candidates. Maybe Albert and Ben are just trying to represent the people who voted for them.

LINDA HACKER, Shelter Island

Support and welcome

To the Editor:

As the days of February end, I want to give a shout out to acknowledge everyone at St. Mary’s who made the Friday night pasta dinners such a success.

Thanks to the leadership of Theresa Kilb (and the Kilb family makers and bakers), Rhonda and Clint Corbett and other volunteers of the parish, about 50 people per week had a chance to gather and share a free meal. Parents got a night off from cooking and kids got to watch a movie.

This weekly gathering of young, old and everyone in between was a fun, delicious social event in a month when many restaurants are closed.

Donations from the February 16 pancake dinner were passed along to the Food Pantry, netting $500 to help those who need assistance in making ends meet, especially during the off season.

I love when this community comes together to support and welcome everyone!

CINDY BELT, Shelter Island