What is that? March 1, 2024

Can you identify the photo?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

No one guessed the identity of last week’s photo (see below) — the sweet creamy sign on the Tuck Shop.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Old Reliable Roger McKeon wrote: “You got me this time. Can’t win ‘em all, right?” Sad, but true, Roger.

It won’t be long before one of the Island’s great spring/summer spots opens for business. The Tuck Shop has been a staple on Shelter Island since 1980, when it was opened by Bill and Pat Sulahian.

The name came from Pat, who had taught in Germany, traveled in Europe and liked the name of sellers of snacks in England.

When Ms. Sulahian first opened the Tuck Shop she sold candy as well. In 2019, John Sieni bought the beloved Island summer oasis and gave it a full makeover.