Fastballs, curveballs, sliders and … a pig? — The Shelter Island Reporter goes to Spring Training

A rite of spring — ballplayers, kids and autographs. Signing for Blue Jays fans was infielder Damiano Palmegiani, who is trying to make the team. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Since the end of the 20th century, my husband and I have spent time every winter in Dunedin, Fla, near Clearwater Beach. We usually stay in the same Holiday Inn, strategically located adjacent to the 40-mile-long Pinellas Recreation Trail and a short walk from the Toronto Blue Jays spring training stadium.

The fact that we have gone to the same place at the same time of year and done the same things (watch baseball and ride bikes) for over 25 years suggests that we are either people who avoid unnecessary adventure, or that we have the same sort of compulsion for seasonal migration as ospreys. (We do have other osprey habits, such as a diet of fish, and keeping a messy nest.)

The flight from New York to Tampa was delayed by a few hours, so when we arrived in Dunedin it was 10 p.m. on a Sunday night in a church-going community. Not only were all the restaurants closed, but Sarah, the bartender at the Irish pub next door to our hotel, was cleaning the taps and washing the dark wooden bar, having declared last call.

The merciful woman drew us two pints and we drank them in the company of someone who introduced himself as “the Food Dude” and a baby-faced bartender who just got off work at a fancy place down the street called the Lucky Lobster. I learned that Guinness (low alcohol-by-volume and high calorie) can be a satisfying dinner, and we staggered to the hotel.

With the Phillies set to play the Blue Jays at 1 p.m., the Monday morning breakfast room was populated by people from Northern climes, who were still transitioning to relaxation mode. Like me, they had spent the previous day traveling, only to wake up 50 degrees warmer and slathered with sunscreen ahead of a day at the ballpark.

I heard someone ask her table mate, “Did you set the cameras to notify?” He responded by checking his phone.

I met a pig on my morning bike ride. He was roaming around the fenced-in yard of a home right next to the recreation trail, and when I saw a group of children feeding him, I decided to investigate.

A friendly pig, living on the recreation trail in Dunedin, who made the acquaintance of our reporter. (Credit: Charity Robey)

He’s a pot-bellied pig, more pet than pork, and the kids at his gate informed me that he “seems to prefer crunchy things.” He was charming, if a little smelly, and I went back to visit with him every day, although I did not feed him anything crunchy, and tried to stay upwind.

In my years hanging out with Blue Jays fans, many of whom are Canadian, I’ve found them to be reasonable people with a deserved reputation for niceness. Although the Jays made it to the postseason in 2023 only to be humbled by Minnesota, the fans I spoke with seemed ready to forget it.

By the time Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered 438 feet to center field in his first at bat against Phillies pitcher Tyler Phillips, and Bo Bichette hit a two-run single in the 5th, it started to feel like the Blue Jays are ready to reassert their position as one of the top teams in baseball, winning 5-2 over the Phillies.

I don’t like their new uniforms. They’re uncomfortable and sheer in places where they shouldn’t be.

The sun was out Tuesday morning, as a strawberry blonde mother and her four-year-old daughter crossed through the breakfast room on their way to the pool, clad in matching bathing suits, and holding towels, drinks and flotation devices and wearing sunglasses with sunflower frames.

“Somebody’s ready to swim!” said one of the charmed breakfast-room denizens.

“Oh, yeah,” said Mom, “She’ll be in there for most of the next two weeks.”

On Wednesday morning, well into their third day of non-stop pool attendance with no games on the Toronto schedule, the girl with the sunflower sunglasses and her mother stopped off for breakfast instead of going straight to the pool.

The little girl plopped down in the sunniest spot she could find and raised her face to the sun.

“She’s like a cat,” Mom explained as they shared a breakfast of bacon, toast, and a hardboiled egg from the same plate.

On Friday the Yankees traveled across the bay to play the Blue Jays, and fans on both sides were in for a treat. The Yankees brought their A-team with starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, Aaron Judge, DJ Lemahieu, Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres, DJ Lemahieu, Anthony Rizzo and Alex Verdugo.

The newest pride of the Yankees, Juan Soto, bats against the Blue Jays. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Two enthusiastic Yankees fans with very strong lungs, seated near us, began to declare that every pitch Stroman threw was “filthy,” and although they were surely correct about the movement of his sliders and curves, it was jarring to hear a fellow Long Island native painted with the same brush as my new friend, the pot-bellied pig.

The fans persisted through four innings, until Stroman was relieved by Holmes.

The Yankees scored a run in the 3rd off a double by Lamahieu, the Blue Jays scored two runs in 6th off a triple by Lukes. After the game I paid a brief visit to the pig, confirming that Stroman’s sinkers and the backyard pig’s pen were both filthy stuff in the best possible way.