Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: March 21, 2024

Wetlands and Planning Board

To the Editor:

It was fascinating to read that Planning Board Chair McDonald is protesting the desire to move wetlands application decision-making back to the Town Board.

The Planning Board is 100% responsible for this desired change in direction, to the point when I read this, my first thought was, “Have you no shame at all?”

One of the first actions of the Planning Board, when a truly egregious wetlands application in the Heights came before them, was to make a far from objectively rational decision riddled with potential conflicts of interest, in spite of a veneer of recusal, leading to lawsuits and outrage.

You’ve demonstrated you cannot be trusted to be stewards of our island and our ecology.

CHRIS ENGLE, Shelter Island

Skin cancer prevention

To the Editor:

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun damages your skin year-round, not just during the summer months.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., yet most cases can be prevented. UV radiation from the sun and indoor tanning lamps are the primary cause of skin cancer, and reducing your exposure can significantly reduce your cancer risk. Even on cold days, UV radiation from the sun can cause damage to your skin, especially at high altitudes and on reflective surfaces.

Sun protection is necessary every day, regardless of the weather or time of year. Sun safe practices such as applying sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, UV protective sunglasses, and long-sleeved clothing, and seeking shade whenever possible, can help prevent skin cancer.

The Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) at Stony Brook Cancer Center works to build awareness about the dangers of UV radiation and promote the benefits of sun safety through education, awareness, and policy support to reduce skin cancer rates on Long Island.

To learn more about Cancer Prevention in Action, visit takeactionagainstcancer.com or contact us at 631-444-4263 / [email protected].

CPiA is supported with funds from Health Research, Inc. and New York State.

KALI CHAN

Director of Media Relations, Stony Brook Medicine



