Serving up adult volleyball at the Shelter Island School gym

Owen Gibbs jumps high to hit the ball while setter Phoebe Starzee keeps an eye on her teammate. Opponents Dan Kujawsi and Ron Adler get ready on defense. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Shelter Island Recreation Department runs many programs. While youth programs are often the most visible, adult athletics are also on the docket.

On Wednesday nights at 7:30 P.M., adult volleyball players enter through the FIT Center and gather in the gym. There’s often a wide array of ages from newly graduated students to athletic senior citizens.

Ron Adler puts up a block against Owen Gibbs while Lidia Needham and Phoebe Starzee prepare to cover the court in case the block is successful. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Some players are new to the game, while others have decades of experience. Pick-up teams are selected each week. More experienced players act as on-court coaches for those who need a little guidance, and friendly banter is de rigueur.

Some weeks the games are quite competitive, other times things are a bit more relaxed. All are welcome on the court.

Lidia Moo Needham acts as the coordinator for a list of about two dozen people who play somewhat regularly, but new players are always welcome. Bring your court shoes and come give it a shot!