Editorial: A Shelter Island Summer

Coming home with a summer sunset. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

“Almost heaven, West Virginia,” John Denver sang, leading us to believe that he probably never experienced Shelter Island in the summer.

It gets hot, surrounded by salt water and breezes from the sea, but never like mainland Long Island. Events crowd the schedule, but leaving enough time for those long, lazy days at one of the Island’s beaches, which are unlike others, with limited exhibitionism, noise or neanderthal carousing.

(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

In his classic essay on New York City, E.B. White defined the city as populated by certain distinct types, including the ones born and raised in NYC who provide the place with stability and ingrained knowledge, and the newcomer who has come “in quest of something” and who gives a passion for the place where they have landed.

The Island has the same dynamic. In summer the population soars, with vacationers and second homeowners, and it’s true that some year-round Islanders resent them.

(Credit: Reporter file)

Some of the nouveau obnoxious descend on the Island, thinking this is East Hampton, but most of the summer arrivals are like most people here, seeking tranquility, extended time with loved ones, and attendance at the many events on Shelter Island from June through September.

Take the annual 10K, ready to run in a week’s time. The Island will come alive for a weekend, hosting superb athletes from around the world here to compete on what running magazines have described as one of (if not the) most beautiful racing courses in the world.

(Credit: Reporter file)

Along with the professional racers, we see families running together, weekend jocks walking, all greeted by Islanders along the course with signs and stands dispensing water bottles along with the cheers. The after-party is one that glows, and not just from the well-deserved sweat of the racers and touches of too much sun, but in the fellowship and joy of a summer evening slipping happily into a summer night.

The Library, Historical Society and Mashomack are packed with events and things to do for everyone in the family.

(Credit: Ambrose clancy)

Coming in July is what’s becoming a happy annual event — the musical at the History Center. This year’s play, by Lisa Shaw and our own Joanne Sherman, “A Deck of Ferry Tales,” will bring an enchanted evening to the Island, as always.

The Havens House Farmers Market every Saturday is always an idyllic time, to browse the bounty of the Island, shop, meet old friends and make new ones.

(Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The Perlman Music Program produces some of the finest live classical music concerts in the region. New eateries are here and, as Community News Editor Susan Carey Dempsey says (revealing a passion), “There is ice cream in more places than ever.”

Capping a memorable summer will be the Snapper Derby, a unique Island event that has kids and adults smiling all day.

A trophy snapper. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)



Check out our community calendar in the paper and online every week, pick some things to do, and witness the Island’s claim of being almost heaven.