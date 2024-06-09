Shelter Island’s Union Chapel Homecoming and Memorial: Season opens Sunday, June 16
Homecoming/Heights Memorial Sunday is June 16 at 10:30 a.m. and everyone is welcome to attend our first service of the summer season. Dan Geffen of Temple Adas Israel, Sag Harbor, will preach about “Silence in an Age of Yelling.” Basically Baroque returns to provide the music for the indoor service. An outdoor reception will follow, catered by Stars Cafe.
As the Chapel’s antique bell tolls, Lois Cohen, chair of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation Board of Directors, will read the names of Heights members who passed away this year: J. Paul Martin, Jay R. Inglis, Hans D. Schmid and Frederic J. Gurney.
Next week: Bill Gordh will lead the always popular Family Service on June 23. The theme this year is “Songs in the Wind.” Children of all ages, families and young-at-hearts are welcome to attend this service that features stories, songs, parables and Bible readings.
Union Chapel 2024 Season
June 23: Family Service with Bill Gordh
June 30: S.I. Historical Society, “History of Goat Hill,” Mary Fran Gleason and Linda Springer
July 7: Camp Quinipet, Rev. Elizabeth Abel
July 14: Yacht Club, Rev. Jill Vogt
July 21: Community Sunday honoring the SI Food Pantry, Rev. Stephen Adkison
July 28: Choir, Fr. Peter DeSanctis
Aug. 4: Garden Club
Aug. 11: Art Sunday featuring local artists, Rev. Candace Whitman
Aug. 18: Bishop Andrew St. John
Aug. 25: Sylvester Manor, Rev. Galen Guengerich
Sept. 1: Poetry and Closing, Trustees