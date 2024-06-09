Shelter Island’s Union Chapel Homecoming and Memorial: Season opens Sunday, June 16

Detail of a stained glass window, the work of Walter Brigham, at Union Chapel. (Credit: Jo Ann Kirkland)

Homecoming/Heights Memorial Sunday is June 16 at 10:30 a.m. and everyone is welcome to attend our first service of the summer season. Dan Geffen of Temple Adas Israel, Sag Harbor, will preach about “Silence in an Age of Yelling.” Basically Baroque returns to provide the music for the indoor service. An outdoor reception will follow, catered by Stars Cafe.

Shelter Island’s Union Chapel in the Grove. (Reporter file photo)

As the Chapel’s antique bell tolls, Lois Cohen, chair of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation Board of Directors, will read the names of Heights members who passed away this year: J. Paul Martin, Jay R. Inglis, Hans D. Schmid and Frederic J. Gurney.

The interior of Shelter Island’s Union Chapel. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Next week: Bill Gordh will lead the always popular Family Service on June 23. The theme this year is “Songs in the Wind.” Children of all ages, families and young-at-hearts are welcome to attend this service that features stories, songs, parables and Bible readings.

Union Chapel 2024 Season

June 23: Family Service with Bill Gordh

June 30: S.I. Historical Society, “History of Goat Hill,” Mary Fran Gleason and Linda Springer

July 7: Camp Quinipet, Rev. Elizabeth Abel

July 14: Yacht Club, Rev. Jill Vogt

July 21: Community Sunday honoring the SI Food Pantry, Rev. Stephen Adkison

July 28: Choir, Fr. Peter DeSanctis

Aug. 4: Garden Club

Aug. 11: Art Sunday featuring local artists, Rev. Candace Whitman

Aug. 18: Bishop Andrew St. John

Aug. 25: Sylvester Manor, Rev. Galen Guengerich

Sept. 1: Poetry and Closing, Trustees