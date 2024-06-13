Saluting Fred Ogar’s life of service: Final farewell to a veteran firefighter

The giant American flag was suspended from Shelter Island and Greenport fire trucks at the Center Firehouse as a tribute to Fred Ogar. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

As a respectful salute to Fred C. Ogar, a 65-year member of the Shelter Island Fire Department who served as Chief, Captain and Fire Commissioner, a giant flag was flown from two fire trucks in front of the Center Firehouse as his funeral cortege passed on Thursday, June 13.

A vintage fire truck bore the flag-draped coffin of Mr. Ogar, who died on June 8, to his final resting place at Shelter Island Cemetery, where graveside services with U.S. Army Honors were officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Fred Ogar’s coffin is borne by his fellow firefighters from the vintage fire truck to his final resting place. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Here’s a link to a story the Reporter published when Freddy announced his retirement from the Fire Department.