Shelter Island Bucks split double header against Westhampton

Swing and a miss! Action in Wednesday’s doubleheader at Fiske Field between the Bucks and the Westhampton Aviatiors. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

From the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League report.

The Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader at Fiske Field on Wednesday featured a split between the Westhampton Aviators and the Shelter Island Bucks.

Game 1:

In the top of the first inning, Westhampton took an early lead on a Shelter Island error. However, the Bucks quickly responded by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning on back-to-back, bases-loaded walks to John Gannon (St. Lawrence) and AJ Cook (Elms), followed by a two-run single from JD Bogart (Bradley).

Bogart added another RBI in the third inning, giving the Bucks a 5-1 lead. The Aviators cut into the Bucks’ lead by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth, thanks to a Luca PiPia (Ithaca) solo home run and a pair of Shelter Island errors.

Bogart continued his impressive performance with his fourth RBI of the game on an infield single. The Bucks then broke the game open, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, making the final score of Game One 11-4 in favor of the Bucks.

Aidan Urbom (Dakota St.) pitched five innings in Game 1, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks, improving his record to 2-0.

Game 2:

In Game 2, with the Bucks playing as the visiting team, they got out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run single from Gannon and an RBI ground-rule double by Jack Lincoln (Bradley).

In the bottom of the fourth, the Aviators got two runners on with two outs when Zev Moore (MIT) reached on an error and Jake Russo (New Haven) doubled. The next batter, Eitan Moore (MIT), singled to bring in two runs, cutting the score to 3-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Aviators took the lead by scoring three runs in the inning, with the highlight being a two-run single from Tyler Smith (Saint Peter’s) that put Westhampton ahead.

The Aviators added insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double from Jakob Chavez (Paradise Valley CC) and Smith’s second two-run single, giving them an 8-3 lead.

Everett Garber (Bucknell) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Aviators to secure the doubleheader split.

Westhampton starter Ray White (Manhattanville) settled down after the first inning, not allowing a run after the first. He threw four strikeouts, didn’t allow a walk, and didn’t give up an earned run.

The Bucks are home at Fiske Field on Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m., to take on the Clippers .