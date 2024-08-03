The chase is on

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

Seems Rezzy the Raccoon (IDed by Peter Waldner, who should know) has a thing for Nancy Green’s company.

Last week Nancy was spotted sharing a cone with the critter at the Tuck Shop. This week, Nancy is trying to get some space from the friendly raccoon.

Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler weighed in, saying, “Looks like a healthy raccoon to me. My money’s on Rezzy — sorry, Nancy.”

Watch this spot closely in coming weeks as we follow the adventuresome raccoon (or a reasonable facsimile) and his trek through the Island, all leading to the 14th annual ArtSI Studio tour coming up Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.