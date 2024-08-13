School gets new science teacher, two cafeteria  employees to be hired

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

At a special Shelter Island Board of Education meeting Aug. 6, Morgan Callahan was hired to teach science classes to students in grades 7 through 12.

In line with her credentials in teachers’ contracts with the district, her salary is calculated as a first year teacher with a master’s degree, Ms. Callahan will be paid $69,972 in her initial year of teaching in the district.

As is typical, she will serve a four-year probationary period before she would be eligible for tenure. To be considered for tenure, she must earn appraisals that rank her as “highly effective” or “effective” in at least three of the four years and can’t receive an ineffective rating in the fourth year of her probationary period.

She is the only academic hire expected to be needed in advance of classes starting Sept. 4, said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. Teachers report the day before, on Sept. 3.

As a result of two cafeteria staff members who left the staff at the end of the 2023-24 school term in June, the district will be hiring two new employees before school starts in the fall.

Helene Starzee, a long-time cook, tendered her intent to retire. Stephanie Tybaert, a food service worker, resigned from the cafeteria staff at the same time.