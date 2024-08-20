Up the Creek with Shelter Island’s Menantic Yacht Club

The MYC fleet approaching the point at Montclair at the start of the annual Up West Neck Creek Race. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

This past Sunday the sky may have looked menacing in West Neck Harbor, but it was a perfect day for Sunfish racing, and the sailors of the Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) took full advantage.

We held four regular races and then tacked on the annual Up West Neck Creek Race (UCR). It rained a little and the sun appeared on and off, but the southeast wind was fairly steady blowing at 8-9 knots and gusting to 12-13. I expected the stake boat to have a busy afternoon, but as far as I know, only one boat took that proverbial unexpected swim.

Several MYC sailors were out of town participating in various other races, including Lee Montes, Paul Zinger and Rich Prieto, who all attended the New York Downstate Sunfish Regional Championships at the Bay Shore Yacht Club, which is a qualifier for the Sunfish World’s.

Rich and Paul were able to come back in time to race with the MYC on Sunday. Paul knew there was a good chance that we were going to run the UCR, and, it being the only trophy he hasn’t won since racing with the MYC, he was determined to participate on Sunday.

For Rich and the rest of the racers including Peter Due, who sails his Sunfish from Cedar Point, the UCR was a happy surprise.

During the regular racing, John Modica not only unintentionally went swimming, but also tore his sail. He had to go to shore to retrieve a second sail since a MacGyver fix was impossible, missed a race, but returned just in time for the UCR.

The UCR is an annual race that is difficult under perfect conditions. You have to know the waters in West Neck Creek, there being many shallow areas, and the wind can be very fluky coming off the land. The stake boat drops a mark somewhere up the Creek.

Racers have to locate the mark, round it and head to the finish, which is between the Race Committee boat and Bill Martens’ dock.

Of the 15 racers participating in regular racing on Sunday, 13 participated in the UCR. The southeast wind provided for a downwind start and we headed toward Montclair Colony.

A number of sailors were bunched together, with Linda Gibbs in the lead followed by Paul. As I mentioned above, knowing the waters is of the utmost importance because there are many shallow areas, the first of which is the point off Montclair.

A number of boats ran aground at that point, but fortunately it didn’t hold anyone up for too long. I wanted to spice things up, so I asked Betsy Colby to tell the sailors that they could do a port or starboard rounding at the mark.

Individualist that he is, Charlie Modica was the only boat on port tack, but he managed to round in front of a large group, if you consider 13 boats large, and wound up in a really good position.

The west side of the course was favored and he was on it. At this point in the race, Paul, Charlie, Linda, Alicia Rojas and Eric Ryan were in the running for the trophy. I won’t say where I wound up, but most of the boats were already on their trailers by the time I finished.

In the end, Eric was first, Paul second and Charlie third. Congrats to Eric who also placed first in regular racing, and to everyone who sailed on Sunday.

Betsy Colby ran the races as usual, along with her crew of Deborah Mintz and Amy Cococcia. She was able to run four races, two of which were very long, course T2, which is twice around the triangle. With only 15 boats participating on Sunday there was no drama, but one general recall. Good job all, and many thanks.

Betty Bishop captained the stake boat crewed by Dave Daly and Jodi Sisley, while Matt Fox captained the mark boat along with Rita Gates. Many thanks, to all of you.

There are only two more weeks of racing, so let’s have a good turnout for the last two series of races.

We are a very congenial family-friendly club, open to all. We may not have a clubhouse, but the sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun.

All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket.

Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat. You can get more information about the MYC at the Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected], or 505-235-5844. Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Contact Melissa at 203-206-1745 or [email protected] to reserve your boat.

See you on the water!

Results: Pts Place

Eric Ryan 10 1

Charlie Modica 14 2

Alicia Rojas 16 3

Rich Prieto 16 4

Denise Fenchel 21 5

Joan Butler 29 6

Peter Due 31 7

Paul Zinger 35 8

Kate Duff 36 9

Bob Harris 36 10

John Modica 43 11

Ellen Leonforte 43 12

Linda Gibbs 43 13

Tom McMahon 54 14

Jonathan Brush 56 15

Up West Neck Creek Race results

Eric Ryan

Paul Zinger

Charlie Modica

Alicia Rojas

Linda Gibbs

Joan Butler

Denise Fenchel

Jonathan Brush

Peter Due

Kate Duff

Ellen Leonforte

John Modica

Bob Harris