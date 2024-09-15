Shelter Island Library Friday Night Dialogue: What Poetry Can Accomplish

These devices provide comfort and inspiration while unlocking the imagination (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

A poetry webinar will be featured in the Shelter Island Library Friday Night Dialogue on Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Noted poet Virginia Walker of Shelter Island will join her poet guests in answering the question: “What do you want your poetry to accomplish?”

Ms. Walker, co-author of “Neuron Mirror” (along with Michael Walsh), will interview three poets, all from Long Island, although two now live elsewhere.

Aaron Griffin, who loves trains and video games, writes imaginative poems of possible worlds, especially set in the Rockaways; Joan Gail Howlett is well known for her nature poetry and her poems are often featured in sanctuary newsletters of the St. Lawrence River Valley; Emily Ragusa O’Reilly, a teacher of English at the Springs School, is the recent winner of the Bliss Morehead Poetry Award and lives in Montauk.

This is the fourth in a series of questions for poets hosted by Virginia Walker.

To sign up for the webinar, go to the Shelter Island Library website, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org