Shelter Island Library site plan to be expedited

A rendering of the expanded Shelter Island Public Library.(Courtesy illustration)

Appeals from members of the public at a recent Town Board work session about waiving a site plan for the Shelter Island Library’s expansion project did not fall on deaf ears.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said an effort will be made to expedite the site plan review, recognizing the project was stalled because it did not have a permit for construction in place when a decision was made to implement site plan reviews for public structures as well as residential properties.

In addition, Ms. Brach-Williams said the construction hasn’t been delayed by the Town, since the library doesn’t have its Suffolk County Department of Health Services permits in place yet either.

She predicted that by the time the County acts, the site plan review process will have been completed.