Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 7, 2024

COUNTER BALANCE

To the Editor:

Major kudos to Nancy Green for her wise words in her Oct. 31 column: “Will we ever talk to each other again?”

I can’t help but wonder how things might have turned out in the cited 1950’s “Robbers Cave” experiment if a few females had been added into the young boys mix — X & Y chromosomes being such a delicious counter balance to one another.

Another war possibly averted.

By the way, I found it insightfully comic that we Shelter Islanders might actually be more politically diverse than Greenwich Village.

I so appreciate that Ms. Green is writing for our wonderful Shelter Island Reporter.

ROZ DIMON, Shelter Island

THANKS

To the Editor:

The PTSA would like to give its heartfelt thank you to the participants in this year’s Trunk-or-Treat.

The Shelter Island EMS came with a full on emergency. Their display had a true scare theme with IVs dipping with blood. This was the first year that the EMS participated and they definitely went all out.

The Shelter Island Senior Center was a smash hit. They came with home-made shirts crafted by Donna King and they all looked great.

Imagination Island was a newcomer to the fun. They came with great energy and tons of fun. Their trunk was well-decorated and kids of all ages had a blast getting treats.

Camp Quinipet was a representation of New York City. With a real Statue of Liberty, big red apple and more. Camp Quinipet has participated in the Trunk-or-Treat before and always bring big smiles and energy.

The Marks family: Also first on the list and this year, had a disco party with doorman manning the red rope entrance. Strobe lights and great tunes led the way to their treats.

The Marshall family was a combo pirate ship and sea creature. They had a real boat with mast and crow’s nest. The Sea Creature had tentacles that reached 12-feet high. Pirates guarded their treats.

The Clark family: Sawyer was eager to join the fun this year. The representation of a fun day at the beach was fantastic. A truck bed filled with sand and Sawyer’s son Dredge as the cutest little lobster helped make his display outstanding.

Vicki Carr did amazing as well. “Halloween is my favorite,” she stated as she decorated her car in her driveway after getting home from teaching. We brought the fun and energy to her front door and she is happy to support the event and see the community come together.

BARBARA MARSHALL, Shelter Island

SEPTIC

To the Editor:

I read online “Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: Holy Holey,” and it was informative.

I also took advantage of the septic improvement program. I will never forget the three massive concrete rings buried in my front lawn. The installation team reminded me of a SWAT team that swiftly tore up my front lawn and spent two days completing the job.

I agree that a homeowner must do as much homework as possible. I ended up spending thousands of dollars more than expected due to my inability to obtain reimbursement for expenses to obtain different home insurance that Suffolk County required. I thought the condition of getting the grant that required the insurance was a normal cost but the Town disagreed. It turns out the installer had $5,000,000 of insurance and workmen compensation. The installer could have added me to his policy to protect me against liability for the two days of the installation.

Despite all my homework, I was unable to anticipate the financing and grant dynamics. This whole experience started right before the pandemic. I didn’t get COVID, but the septic improvement program didn’t help my stress levels. At least I helped the environment. It turns out both of the two ponds in my community are contaminated so badly that the homeowner association warned the neighborhood not to bring their pets near the ponds in order to protect them.

What about my pet duck?

STEVEN LUDSIN, East Hampton