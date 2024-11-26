Shelter Island School colleagues name Peter Miedema Employee of Month

Peter Miedema (Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island School Employee for the month of October is social studies teacher and coach Peter Miedema, a faculty member who has been hailed by his colleagues as a person who has dedicated himself to his students.

“Pete is a person who will do anything for a student in this school,” said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. “He is also an excellent social studies teacher,” Mr. Doelger said, noting Mr. Miedema has been honored as a Long Island Teacher of the Year. It’s a field the superintendent knows well since his first affiliation with Shelter Island was as a social studies teacher.

“Pete is all in for the kids,” said Todd Gulluscio, director of athletics, physical education, health, wellness and personnel. “He is often by the doors in the morning greeting the elementary children and finds ways to connect with them.”

He recalled Mr. Miedema stepping up to help an opposing team’s player suffering a medical incident during a soccer match.

“I’m very proud to call Pete a colleague and friend,” Mr. Gulluscio said.

Mr. Miedema led the way in banning cellphone use during his classes and his example led to the district adopting a policy throughout the school.

In an Island Profile for the Reporter a few years ago, Mr. Miedema said, about Shelter Island School, “I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. I’ve been in all kinds of different schools, and I give a nod to the gods that this turned out to be a perfect fit.”

He’s not afraid of letting his classes get into touchy topics. “I hope they take the discussion in a direction that is uncomfortable, because we need to discuss things,” he said. “We set ground rules and we talk. It’s not always solved by compromise, but we get the issue out there.”

Outside of the school, Mr. Miedema worked with Marilynn Pysher to organize the Lions Club Leos, a youth group that enlists students to work on community service projects.

“Peter is like the Pied Piper,” Ms. Pysher said. “When it came to rounding up students to join the Leos, he was very effective because students follow him and he is really dedicated.”