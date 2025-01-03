Young Shelter Island volleyball team has rising stars

Joy and enthusiasm abound on the 7th and 8th grade volleyball team. JV players cheer on the squad as the younger team gets ready to take the court: In uniform, from left, Ella Fundora, Elizabeth Weslek, Emily Shepherd, Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg, Michelle Martinez and Alice Potter. (Credit:Eleanor Labrozzi)

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, just before Christmas break, Shelter Island’s 7th and 8th grade volleyball team took on the Greenport Gold squad.

The first time these two teams met was the very first match of the season, back in early November. The Islanders won 2-1, but teams evolve over time and no win is ever guaranteed. However, the Islanders came out blazing on their home court, and easily won the match 3-0.

The first set was a serving clinic, with Elizabeth Weslek serving 16 times, including 12 aces to put the team up 15-0. To their credit, Greenport was attempting to use three hits and play the right way.

Jayla Jones got into the serving groove as well, with 3 serves and an ace. Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg was passing very well that day, tracking the ball and making nice plays. She also had a great serving streak of 6 points, including 4 aces. The set ended quickly 25-3, with the teams only rotating three times.

In the second set, Coach Kristin Sweeney switched up the lineup a bit so those players who had only played back row could play front row and vice versa. Michelle Martinez who has been working hard on her serves put two in a row over, including an ace. Kolmogorova-Weisenberg made a nice pass to Ella Fundora who set the ball back to her. A very nice swing scored a point, and Kolmogorova-Weisenberg pumped her fist in excitement as teammates congratulated her.

Team communication was very good, with players talking to one another as they switched to get into position. Three hit attempts are also coming along. Alice Potter made a good pass, with Emily Shepherd stepping in to set and Weslek tipped it over. Greenport started to get more touches on the ball, but the Island girls continued to play well.

Eliza McCarthy was in at libero, and she displayed an excellent athletic stance with her knees bent and hands out, always ready for the ball. The 25-11 second set win assured the match win.

As Coach Sweeney put in the lineup for the final set, the team huddled, with arms around one another, obviously happy with the great teamwork and outcome. Once again the coach switched up the line-up, giving the players a chance to see something new and become more flexible with playing.

During this set I watched with interest as the Islanders set up for blocks and watched for overpasses, once again showing more advanced playing skills. Greenport continued to try hard, but it was interesting to see that about half of their players use an underhand serve.

On Shelter Island we start requiring the use of an overhand serve in 7th grade. While this more advanced technique takes more strength and focus, once mastered it is a far more effective tool. The Islanders’ serving was again strong with Jones going 3 for 3 with serves and aces. Fundora served 10 times and had 8 aces. The 25-9 win sealed the sweep.

There’s no doubt the Greenport win was great for team morale, but the next day’s match against Southold Red was much better volleyball.

As the teams warmed up it was obvious that both coaches have been pushing their squads to embrace using three hits, serving smartly and being positive with one another. The 11 Southold and eight Islander athletes also looked like they were having fun.

There were lots of Island fans in the stands at the off-Island match. Younger siblings, older cousins, parents and friends amicably chatted in the courtside bleachers. I was especially happy to see Margaret Schultheis and Mary Gennari there. Both are members of the Class of 2022 and proud players for the Islanders. It was fun to hear them explaining the game to the parents while cheering on the younger girls.

Southold won the first set 25-21, but the Islanders stormed back to take the second 25-16, setting up the tie breaker. A few uncharacteristic missed serves took a toll, but overall the great hustle and determination to play using three hits was awesome to see. Southold took the final set and match 25-17, but it was so exciting to see such great playing by both squads.

The final week of the season begins January 6, with a four-game blitz. The team will play their final home games at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, against Mattituck Blue and Wednesday, Jan 8, against Greenport Purple. They wrap up their season on the road against Greenport Purple and Gold on the Jan. 9th and 10th. Come and cheer on these rising stars!