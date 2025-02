Students crowding the Shelter Island Food Pantry with donations.(Courtesy photo)

The Even Grades beat the Odd Grades for the title of Souper Bowl champ for 2025, collectively raising over 500 items for the Presbyterian Church food pantry.

National Honor Society students and friends moved the donated supplies into the pantry.

Above, from left, Jackson Rohrer, Juliana Medina, Cayman Morehead, Nathan Cronin, Ari Waife, Jaxson Rylott, Lio Napoles, Johanna Kaasik, El Schack, Sadie Green-Clark, Quinn Sobejana.