Housing Board: Ensure that grants are used for affordable housing

Homeowners interested in exploring the possibility of creating Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) with grants of up to $125,000 to pay for renovations to their houses or other structures on their lots to provide housing met with members of the Community Housing Board (CHB) on March 8 to discuss the process.

Turnout was good, and CHB chairwoman Elizabeth Hanley said several people filled out forms indicating their serious interest.

James “Jimbo” Theinert, the one applicant whose project is complete, spoke to those considering involvement with the ADU program, describing his experience to encourage others to follow the example he and his wife Mary embarked on.

He and his wife Mary plan to rent the unit constructed on their property, but said the day could come when their young children are grown and they may choose to occupy the accessory unit and rent the main house.

Three more ADUs are under constructions; four more are in the planning stages.

The Community Development Corporation of Long Island, administering the program with State money, is aiming to close out the first round of grant projects by December, Ms. Hanley said.

That doesn’t mean all projects in the pipeline must be complete by then, but that no new applications would be considered for that first round of funding. A second round of funds is expected, Ms. Hanley said. Still, she and the CHB want as many units as possible approved for the initial round.

The Town had received an initial $2 million grant meant to pay for 16 projects, if each uses a full $125,000 grant.

Affordable rental units

The separate affordable housing program continues to press forward with representatives of two contracting companies, who asked to visit the three sites, envisioned up to 10 units of affordable housing. The reps had a tour on Friday, March 14.

Ms. Hanley said she doesn’t expect a large number of respondents to the Request for Qualifications to take on the afordable housing projects that represent a relatively small effort for many builders. The CHB is hoping grant money can pay for a “needs survey” for further action on affordable apartments.

From the time the effort to construct affordables has been explored, a missing piece has been a formal survey to determine the number of units of rental apartments and affordable sale houses needed on the Island.

The current 10 being eyed now are a number CHB members believe are justified, but to move forward with further units members said it would be helpful to have survey results with some hard numbers. They estimate a survey would cost about $35,000.