Moon walkers in Mashomack celebrate the last full moon of winter

Full moon rising over Gardiner’s Bay the night of March 14. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

A crew of nearly 20 lunar-loving souls gathered on Friday, March 14, at Mashomack Preserve. The last full moon of winter was also the Worm Moon, and one that had experienced a full lunar eclipse the previous night.

The Worm Moon gets its name for earthworms that appear as the ground softens and thaws with the coming of spring. It’s also known as the Blood Moon, since light scattering off the Earth’s atmosphere leads to the reddish hue.

Armed with a sense of adventure (and flashlights in case of emergency) the group headed along the wooded trail as twilight deepened. Stopping to listen for the newly emerging spring peepers, learning about the connection of the moon and tides, and figuring out what causes moon phases was part of the fun.

Cindy Belt and the gathering of moon walkers. (Courtesy photo)

Take-aways from the evening included a small bottle of water collected under the light of the last full moon of winter — and gummy worms. The quiet observance of the full moon rising through the trees and over the water was another way to connect with the monthly occurrence we often take for granted.