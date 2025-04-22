Two candidates seek Shelter Island Board of Education seats

Shelter Island School (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Two candidates have submitted petitions declaring their intention to run for three-year terms on the Board of Education — incumbent Kathleen Lynch, the president of the Board of Education, and Molly Kendall.

Barring a write-in campaign, both could be headed for success, currently running unopposed.

Board member Katherine Rossi-Snook announced last month that while she has enjoyed her service on the Board, a number of other activities have intervened to claim her time and attention. She has opted not to seek re-election, opening the seat she held for Ms. Kendall.

A full story on their interests, reasons for running and abilities they would like to apply to their service will appear prior to the election.

Voting takes place on Tuesday, May 20, between noon and 9 p.m. at the school gymnasium.