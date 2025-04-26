Drive through history at Mashomack: Explore the Preserve’s past and present

Valuable pollinators in the Mini Meadow of Mashomack. (Credit: Becca Kusa)

On Saturday, May 3, in celebration of 45 years of conservation at Mashomack, the public is welcome for a special tour of the Preserve presented by The Nature Conservancy and The Shelter Island History Museum (SIHM).

The event, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., will include an eye-opening truck tour through the woodlands, grasslands and wetlands, culminating at the Manor House with a SIHM period-appropriate exhibit, which will bring the past to life.

The SIHM has delved through their archives to supply rarely seen images that help illustrate the history of the Preserve. Visit key locations, see archival photos and hear conversations that reveal the land’s story in a new way.

Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited; registration is required. Email [email protected] to register. The rain date is Sunday, May 4, 4-6:30 p.m.