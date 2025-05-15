Future of Shelter Island Town-acquired property under discussion: Several plans aired on fate of 7 South Cartwright

(Courtesy illustration)

A recent Town acquisition using $3.9 million in Community Preservation Fund (CPF) money has a new lease on life. The CPF is funded by a 2% real estate transfer tax paid by purchasers of property, and the money used to purchase open space for preservation.

What some said was an inappropriate use of the CPF money for a property at 7 South Cartwright, which once belonged to former Bolshoi Ballet dancer Magda Saleh and her Egyptologist husband Jack Josephson, is that it is similar to a property on Fresh Pond. The reason for the comparison is that most properties acquired with CPF money are empty lots, while this property, and the property once owned by Vincent Novak on Fresh Pond, each contained a house. The buildings would have to be taken down and it would be costly to determine if the property needed remediation.

Among those who objected to the purchase was former supervisor Gerry Siller who said the acquisition would set a “dangerous precedent.” There were also rumors about how it might be used and whether it fit the intent of sites meant for passive recreation.

Now that the Town owns the site, it was revealed by the CPF Advisory Board members that a number of ideas are surfacing for its use. In pricing the acquisition, no value was assigned to the house, with the assumption it wold be torn down. But there is speculation that the house might provide a center for artists. Another group suggested restoration of a tennis court.

Still another use that has come to CPF members is a community garden. The CPF’s newest member, Katherine Rossi-Snook, an aquaculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension, suggested the site might be used as an example of a “living shoreline,” rather than a shoreline hardened with a bulkhead.

Another suggestion was to make the house a meeting space for groups to hold various functions. CPF member Cathy Kenny disagreed, pointing out there are other spaces to fill that need on the Island — the Community Center, Shelter Island History Museum, the library when its construction is finished or the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, which can be rented for events.

As for renovating the house, Ms. Kenny said she doubted the Town Board would have an appetite for investing the money.

“I think the financing of this is a big stumbling block,” Ms. Kenny said.

There will be more discussion before the CPF makes any recommendations to the Town Board for use of the site.