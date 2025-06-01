All for Archer

(Courtesy photo)

A group from every part of the Shelter Island community gathered on Saturday, May 31, at the Center Firehouse for a Celebration of Life for Archer Brown.

Included were many current and former staffers of the Reporter (see above), where Archer, among other multiple tasks, ran the copy desk

As Joanne Sherman wrote, the gathering was to honor and celebrate “our much-loved colleague, Archer Brown. (I had written ‘much loved’ but then a voice from heaven said, ‘Put a hyphen between much and loved, dear.'”

Above, from left, Andrew Olsen, Keith Schultz, Charles Tumino, JoAnn Kirkland, Cathy Driscoll, Charity Robey, Joanne Sherman, Jake Williams, Julie Lane, Ambrose Clancy, JoAnn Robotti, Troy Gustavson, Peter Boody, Joan Walker Gustavson.

Farewell, dearest friend.