State grants funds to Perlman Music Program and Sylvester Manor

The New York State Capitol building in Albany. (Credit: Tara Smith)

When Mara Manus was a commissioner of the New York State Council on the Arts, (NYSCA) she recognized Capital Project Grants could be as vital to preserving cultural endeavors as money provided to individuals and organizations.

Having permanent homes for programs is vital, Ms. Manus said. Yet many arts organizations were functioning in buildings in poor condition, which could be renovated with financial aid.

She worked with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg where her public service role was developed and spread to State government where she would have a role in creating support for cultural efforts beyond New York City.

The former commissioner, who splits her time between Shelter Island and Manhattan, brought her idea to her NYSCA colleagues two years into her seven-year term as a commissioner. They embraced the idea of construction grants that have supported capital projects since 2018. “I launched the Capital Grant program … and it is such a thrill to have this funding land so close to home,” Ms. Manus said.

Two significant Shelter Island organizations — the Perlman Music Program (PMP) and Sylvester Manor — each qualified for $1.8 million grants this year.

The music program has been operating on a campus that once served as a summer camp. Some of the buildings are more than 100 years old. Last year, PMP leaders, working with SKOLNICK Architecture & Design, re-imagined the campus, upgrading deteriorating facilities to better serve students and faculty.

Sylvester Manor received its $1.8 million construction grant to apply to renovations of the 1737 Manor House, which will also provide enhancements to add to its use.

What’s different about these Capital Project Grants is NYSCA doesn’t simply write a check and wish recipients well. Each grant is pegged to specific accomplishments along the way and if there are hitches that arise, NYSCA can offer guidance in overcoming issues to keep projects on track.

Awards in this category so far this year have totaled $50.7 million. NYSCA grants are anticipated to bring another $160 million to arts organizations in 2026, Ms. Manus said. The arts foster the health in communities, Ms. Manus said.

PERLMAN MUSIC PROGRAM

Toby Perlman, co-founder of the Perlman Music Program, has outlined improvements to the campus. (Credit: Scott Feierstein)

Phase 1 of the Perlman project will focus on a newly-built campus center, including a dining hall, recreation and rehearsal spaces, a wellness center and include infrastructure upgrades, according to Bryan Keidel, Perlman’s production & communications coordinator. Outdoor spaces for students and community use will also include a central lawn and picnic area and a welcome center, public restrooms and improved roadways as well as essential faculty housing.

Founder and Director of the PMP Toby Perlman said, “This project is about more than just buildings. It’s an investment in the future of the program and the exceptional students we serve now and in the future. This investment helps ensure PMP can keep nurturing young classical musicians for many years to come.”

SYLVESTER MANOR

Sylvester Manor. (Credit: Donnamarie Barnes)

NYSCA funds augmented by private contributions and a match from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will support the creation of the Center for History & Heritage in the 1908 part of the Manor House, according to a press release issued by the organization.

“The project will result in a fully accessible and conditioned space suitable for staff and visitors, including overnight stays for staff and visitors,” the press release said.

State and federal grants awarded in 2022 and 2023 will help fund exterior rehabilitation work.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant at such a critical time in the fundraising process,” Sylvester Manor Executive Director Stephen Searl said. The organization has raised close to $8 million of the $12 million needed to complete the current capital project expected to start in early 2026, he said.

Applauding the state’s efforts to foster cultural activities, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said, “Our arts and culture sector is a powerhouse, inspiring the world with innovation and creativity. By investing in our museums, our theaters and our arts centers, we enrich our communities, strengthen local economies and improve tourism all over the state.”

State grants funds to Perlman Music Program and Sylvester Manor