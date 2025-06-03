Service to Shelter Island Fire Dept. honored: Decades of answering the call

Steve Lenox, left, and Richie Surozenski were among the firefighters honored for many decades of service. (Credit: Mary Ellen McGayhey)

The Shelter Island Fire Department presented awards at the Annual Installation of Officers Dinner on May 17 to recognize the service of a number of its longtime volunteers.

The award for Firefighter of the Year 2024 was awarded posthumously to Andy Reeve. Tim King was recognized for responding to the most fire calls: 166 out of 222.

Veteran firefighter “Tut” Tuttle received a plaque commemorating his 74 years of service. “Skip” Tuttle was recognized for the 50 years of service he has given to the department.

Ex-Chiefs Steve Lenox and Rich Surozenski each received an award for 60 years of service. The event, held at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, drew an appreciative crowd of firefighters, family members and Islanders to recognize the years of service given by their neighbors.