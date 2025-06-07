Salt water intrusion on tap: own Board awaits answersSalt water intrusion on tap:

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

alt waterThe Town is poised to participate in a United States Geological Survey (USGS) project dealing with salt water intrusion, an issue on which residents in Silver Beach and some Near Shore areas have been demanding action on and off for a few years.

The project involves placing some deep wells in select areas and monitoring levels of salt to determine the seriousness and frequency of the problem.

The Island wouldn’t be the only municipality participating in the USGS project. USGS has wells being installed in Southold and Orient. If Shelter Island participates, a decision would have to be made quickly because the crew handling the test wells in those areas could be on the Island within a few weeks.

What’s necessary at this stage is to choose a few sites around the Island where the test wells could be installed and linked to electromagnetic equipment that pulses through the ground measuring depth and salinity levels.

Details on costs to the Town to participate in the program were not readily available and are to be worked out prior to agreeing to participate, Town Engineer Joe Finora said. But he said if the Town pulled out of the project at some point, charges would not continue.

In addition to getting information on cost, sites for installation would need to be identified rapidly, he said. Sites are expected to be chosen in the Center because that would enable greater depth into the groundwater and aquifer.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams asked only that sites chosen wouldn’t interfere with a wastewater project that could be happening in the Center. Mr. Finora said no interfering sites would be selected. While there can’t be a decision without financial information and site selection, Town Board members could make a rapid decision if the pieces fall into place quickly enough to satisfy their questions.