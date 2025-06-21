Shelter Island School Valedictorian and Salutatorian honored

Valedictorian Johanna Kaasik and Salutatorian Jaxson Rylott with their photos that will have a place of honor in the school lobby throughout the next year. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The two students who topped their class in grade averages as seniors at Shelter Island High School, Valedictorian Johanna Kaasik and Salutatorian Jaxson Rylott, were honored June 18, not only for their academic performance, but for their character.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., told family and friends gathered in the school lobby, they are “kind, grounded and exemplary young people.” He called the two class leaders “shining representatives of our school.”

Mr. Doelger also praised families for their support, and encouraging the students in their drive for excellence.

From left, Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott in a dual role since she is also Jaxson’s mother; Guidance Counselor Alyssa Prior; Ms. Kaasik and Mr. Rylott, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D.; and Director of Athletics and Physical Education, Health & Wellness and Personnel Todd Gulluscio. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Following the ceremony in the lobby, Ms. Kaasik ad Mr. Rylott joined the other members of the senior class for the first in a round of scholarship awards that continued at the Friday graduation ceremony.

A full list of recipients of those awards will appear in an upcoming Reporter issue once school officials finalize the list.